Tammy L. Szabo, 61, of Freemansburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Tammy L. Szabo, 61, of Freemansburg, died on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Tammy L. Szabo, 61, of Freemansburg, died on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Frank Szabo Jr. Tammy was born in Conemaugh, Pa., on Jan. 17, 1963 to the late Gerald J. and Jacqueline (Gibson) Burkit. She was a supervisor at ABM at Lehigh University for several years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 43 years; daughter: Lyndi L. Hamm of Bethlehem Township; siblings: Charles E. (Rosanne) Rugh of Bath, Gregory P. Rugh of Bethlehem, Sandra (Adam) Chasser in Florida; grandchildren: Jimmylee, Jayce, Camrin. She was predeceased by daughter: Jessica M. Szabo, who died Sept. 3, 2022.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tammy’s name may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.