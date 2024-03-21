PA House Votes to Limit Businesses’ Data Collection

The Pennsylvania House voted 139-62 Monday to approve a bill that would limit the collection and use of personal data by businesses. The bill was authored by state Rep. Ed Neilson (D-174), who represents parts of Philadelphia in the state House of Representatives.

According to a news release from Neilson’s office, House Bill 1201 would require some businesses to limit the amount of consumer data they collect and help keep consumers informed about their privacy rights. Neilson said the bill is needed in an “increasingly all-digital world.”

“Consumers deserve to know if their data is used for targeted advertising or if it’s sold to a third party,” Neilson said. “Every keystroke or mouse click is a way for companies to collect data, and most people don’t even realize this is happening.”

“Consumers in Pennsylvania don’t want companies that they don’t even use or know about to have their personal data,” he added, “especially if there isn’t an easy way to fix incorrect information in the data collected.”

If the bill ultimately becomes law, the state Attorney General would have the authority to prosecute any violations, the release said.

Neilson said Pennsylvania is behind other states in terms of protecting consumer privacy by limiting what data businesses can collect and informing consumers about their privacy rights. If adopted, the law would go a long way toward making Pennsylvania “a state where people can feel safe doing business online,” the release said.

Among local state representatives, Bob Freeman (D-136) and Jeanne McNeill (D-133) voted for the bill. State representatives Milou Mackenzie (R-131) and Craig Staats (R-145) voted against it. A list of legislators who cast yay or nay votes for it is available online.

The text of the House bill can also be read online.

The bill now moves to the Pennsylvania state Senate for consideration.

