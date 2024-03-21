PA Crime Victims Could Know More About Their Cases Under Proposed Law

House Bill 1538 would require the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to develop and implement a program that would allow certain officials to update crime victims about their rights, provide case updates and collect feedback about the program.

Crime victims in Pennsylvania would have the right to know more about their cases under legislation sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon (D-202), that was approved 102-99 by the state House Monday. House Bill 1538 would require the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to develop and implement a program that would allow certain officials to update crime victims about their rights, provide case updates and collect feedback about the program.

“Victims of crime deserve the peace of mind that comes with hearing regular updates about their case and the ability to easily communicate, ask questions and provide their thoughts to law enforcement and attorneys,” Solomon said in a news release about the bill. “This legislation is an easy step to take after many years of turmoil throughout the criminal justice system to increase transparency, efficiency and most importantly–foster an environment of trust–which is something that victims of crime need to heal.”

No information that would violate a victim’s rights or jeopardize the successful prosecution of a case would be obtained or sent to them, according to the text of the bill. Participation in the Public Safety Resident Communication Program would also be optional for crime victims, and Solomon said the program would have regular audits and tracking under oversight protocols.

Among local state representatives, Bob Freeman (D-136) and Jeanne McNeill (D-133) voted for the bill. State representatives Milou Mackenzie (R-131) and Craig Staats (R-145) voted against it. A list of legislators who cast yay or nay votes for it is available online, as is the text of the bill.

House Bill 1538 is now headed to the state Senate for consideration.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.