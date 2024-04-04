Lehigh Valley Airport to Host TSA Pre✓ Open Enrollment Sessions

By using the TSA Pre✓ pass, travelers can leave their shoes, light outerwear and belts on, and laptops and 3-1-1 liquids do not have to be removed during check-in.

Lehigh Valley International Airport is set to host TSA Pre✓ open enrollment sessions this spring, with sessions to be held from April 22 to 26 in the TSA’s mobile unit at the airport’s overflow parking lot at Bert Daday Drive.

By using the TSA Pre✓ pass, travelers can leave their shoes, light outerwear and belts on, and laptops and 3-1-1 liquids do not have to be removed during check-in. The pass–which is valid for five years–also gives them exclusive access to dedicated screening lanes at 200+ U.S. airports, which means shorter waiting times. Plus, children 17 and under can tag along with enrolled parents or guardians at no charge.

Enrollment session appointments must be pre-scheduled online. Appointments are available Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable $78 fee by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. (Cash and personal checks are not accepted.)

Applicants must also bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. citizenship to their appointment. To prove U.S. citizenship, a passport or birth certificate with a matching name is required.

Travelers must complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process as part of the application process.

Once approved, travelers will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN).

To schedule a TSA Pre✓ open enrollment appointment, or for additional information, visit FlyABE.com.

