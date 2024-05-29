LCCC Receives $8,000 Grant for Adult Literacy Program

The award will help LCCC continue providing adult English language learners with online resources to advance their reading, speaking, and digital literacy skills; skills which are necessary for gaining employment.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) has received an $8,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to expand its adult literacy program, the college announced Wednesday.

The award will help LCCC continue providing adult English language learners with online resources to advance their reading, speaking, and digital literacy skills; skills which are necessary for gaining employment.

“LCCC’s adult literacy program helps non-native speakers develop essential language skills so they can be successful in the community and workplace,” a news release noted. “Classes are held two to four days per week in-person, through remote learning or in a hybrid format at LCCC’s downtown Allentown site.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation aids organizations that work to increase access to educational programming. According to the release, “each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.”

“This local grant is a part of the Foundation’s $10.6+ million donated to support adult, family and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates,” it added. “With these grants, the DGLF has helped more than 20 million individuals achieve their educational dreams since its inception in 1993.”

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.