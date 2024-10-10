Savor Culinary Delights at ‘Taste of Hellertown Area’ Event

A new food and drink event, Taste of Hellertown Area, will take place this Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A new food and drink event, Taste of Hellertown Area, will take place this Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The event, sponsored by Jim Gardner State Farm Insurance of Hellertown, will showcase the diverse culinary and other offerings of businesses in Hellertown and the surrounding area.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample food and drinks from participating businesses and meet members of the local business community. Many businesses will also offer event attendees exclusive discounts and promotions.

Sponsored by Jim Gardner State Farm Insurance of Hellertown, participating businesses on the Taste of Hellertown trail include Aloha Jay’s Malasadas, B Social, Black River Farms, Braveheart Highland Pub, Drip – the Flavor Lab, Jersey Mike’s Subs, La Maya, Lost Tavern Brewing, Nick and Noah’s (Mill Stone Baking), PA Treasures 4 You, Smoothie & T Bar, Taste of Italy Ristorante and Yianni’s Taverna.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for two and can be purchased online on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce website. Registration will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at B Social, 3717 PA Rt. 378, Bethlehem.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.