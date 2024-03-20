First Jersey Mike’s Subs Served in Hellertown Area

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

A jubilant atmosphere prevailed for the opening Monday of a much-loved sub chain’s newest store, which is in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce joined Jersey Mike’s Subs franchisee Gerrit Curran and his store team for the grand opening, during which a ribbon was ceremonially cut.

First in line to order a sub in the new eatery was Gerald Demko of Hellertown, who was joined by his wife, Vivian, for the opening. The Demkos have had a close relationship with the Saucon Valley School District for many years–Vivian is a retired teacher and current Saucon Valley School Board member–and said they wanted to attend the opening not only for the delicious menu, but also because the franchise is raising money for the district.

As part of a special grand opening fundraiser, anyone with a coupon circulated by Jersey Mike’s can receive a free regular sub when they make a donation of at least $3 to benefit Saucon Valley schools. The offer is valid only at the new Jersey Mike’s Subs location at 1862 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The new store is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located near the Giant Food Store, in a unit that previously housed a Subway franchise.

Jersey Mike’s is known for its freshly-prepared hot and cold sub sandwiches that are made to order in front of customers. The company, which began with a single location on the Jersey Shore nearly 70 years ago, has grown to include approximately 3,000 franchises that are currently open or planned.

Curran is one of the largest franchisees in the area, with more than 20 eateries throughout eastern Pennsylvania that employ over 350 people in total.

Over the last few years, his stores have raised more than $500,000 for charities such as Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, Meals on Wheels and ProJeCt of Easton Inc.