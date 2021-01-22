No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 38: Monocacy Coffee Co., Meals on Wheels of GLV Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:15:26 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-350315"/>

Welcome to Episode 38 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week, publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak is joined by co-owner of Monocacy Coffee Company and Lit Coffee Roastery & Bakeshop, Matt Hengeveld. Matt shares his insight into the local coffee scene as well as his knowledge of how the right beans can be roasted to achieve flavor perfection in your coffee cup. In our second interview, Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley CEO Vicki Coyle shares some of her organization’s history as well as information about how Meals on Wheels has adapted to meet challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to serve thousands of local seniors each month. You’ll also learn how you can become a volunteer or refer someone in need of assistance to the organization. As always, Josh has a roundup of the biggest headlines from another busy news week.

Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein, Google Play and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode of No Rain Date features news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. No Rain Date is edited by Jonny Hart. Thanks for listening!