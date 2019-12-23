Edna I. Gross, 96, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Edna I. Gross, 96, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Amos J. Gross. Edna was born in Hellertown on June 16, 1923 to the late Reuben and Mary (Eichelberger) Rily. She was a former member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Amos (Andrea) of Allentown, Edna Yob of Hellertown, Joan (John) Hayes of Kingsport, Tenn., Loretta (Anthony) Jackowski of Bethlehem, James Gross of Lower Saucon Township, Jeffrey D. of Allentown; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Reuben.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.