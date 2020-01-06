New Hellertown Borough Councilman Following in Mom’s Footsteps

The newest member of Hellertown Borough Council may be an unfamiliar face around Borough Hall, but his last name is likely familiar to anyone who has followed borough politics over the years.

Matt Marcincin was sworn in at council’s reorganization meeting Monday night, which was attended by his mother, Linda Marcincin, who herself previously served on council.

In fact, Linda Marcincin said, she was the first woman ever elected to Hellertown Borough Council when she won a seat nearly 40 years ago. A retired educator, she remains involved in the community as president of the board of directors for the Saucon Valley Community Center in Hellertown.

Her pride in her son’s decision to follow in her footsteps was evident as she stood next to him for the swearing in ceremony, which was attended by other friends and relatives.

Along with Marcincin–who was elected to a two-year seat in a special race in which he ran unopposed–Hellertown mayor David Heintzelman swore in three incumbent councilmen who won four-year terms in the November election: Philip Weber, Earl Hill and Michael McKenna.

Following the swearings-in, council unanimously voted to reappoint Tom Rieger president.

Weber was appointed council vice president by a vote of 4-3. Councilmen Gil Stauffer, Earl Hill and James Hill voted for James Hill to be appointed vice president.

The brief meeting concluded after about 15 minutes.

Council’s next meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Hellertown Borough Hall, 685 Main St., Hellertown. Meetings are normally held the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is being held on a Tuesday because of Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Meetings are open to the public. Council meeting draft agendas are published on the borough’s website prior to each meeting.