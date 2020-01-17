Former Hellertown Area Softball Coach Charged With Sexual Assault

Note: This story has been updated with additional information from Saucon Phoenix Fastpitch Softball.

A former Hellertown area and Williams Township softball coach has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl he coached on two teams in late 2017.

Authorities say Weston T. Loxley, 31, of the 2600 block of Morgan Hill Road, Williams Township, allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl, who it’s been reported was under 16 at the time.

According to a Lehigh Valley Live news story which cites court records, Loxley’s sexual encounters with the girl allegedly took place at his home, at a Williams Township park and at a Riegelsville borough park between October 2017 and July 2019, although the allegations were reportedly brought to the attention of Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin by Palisades School District staff in December 2017.

That is reportedly when an investigation began.

Officials with the Saucon Phoenix Fastpitch Softball league, which is based in Hellertown according to their website, say Loxley was dismissed from coaching for their organization indefinitely at that time.

“Mr. Loxley was briefly on the coaching staff for the 16u Saucon Phoenix Softball team in the fall of 2017,” the organization said in a statement issued Friday. “Basically, August until the time of the allegations in December of that year. Upon hearing of the accusations brought against him from Palisades High School, Mr. Loxley was immediately dismissed from his coaching duties indefinitely and was never a part of the organization again.”

“Our background checks follow that of the local little league and schools,” the statement concluded. “(Loxley) had his through Williams Township Athletic Association.”

An official with the Williams Township Athletic Association provided Lehigh Valley Live with a statement in which he said that although he was not involved with WTAA at the time, “clearances were run during the softball season in question.”

According to court records, Loxley has been incarcerated in the Bucks County Correctional Facility since late October in lieu of 10 percent of $700,000 bail.

Records indicate that a formal arraignment on the following charges in his case is scheduled to be held Feb. 14 at noon at the Bucks County Courthouse in Doylestown:

Felony 1 Statutory Sexual Assault of a victim under 16 by a suspect 11 or more years older (2 counts)

Felony 1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse involving a victim under the age of 16 (2 counts)

Felony 3 Sexual Assault by a Sports Official (2 counts)

Felony 3 Corruption of Minors by a Defendant Age 18 or Above (2 counts)

Misdemeanor 2 Indecent Assault of a Person Under the Age of 16 (2 counts)

Loxley is being represented by attorney Steven Richard Mills of Asteak Law Offices in Easton, according to court records.