Up to 5 Inches of Snow Possible Saturday, Forecasters Say

Schools and many businesses will be closed, but if you have travel plans for Saturday you should be aware that driving could be a bit dicey due to winter weather that’s forecast for our area, including up to 5 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in a winter weather advisory issued for Lehigh and Northampton counties said 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall across the Lehigh Valley and adjacent areas, including Upper Bucks County.

“Snow is expected to develop from late morning into the afternoon on Saturday,” the advisory statement said. “The heaviest snow will likely occur from mid to late afternoon. Snow may mix with sleet or rain by early Saturday evening before tapering off overnight.”

And whatever frozen precipitation falls likely won’t be melting very soon.

According to the latest NWS five-day forecast for Hellertown, after Sunday temperatures aren’t forecast to rise above freezing again until Thursday.

In their first call forecast for Saturday’s storm, Lehigh Valley Weather Authority shared a map which puts most of the Lehigh Valley in a zone where 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall.

Forecaster Tony Luchini said he will release a final call forecast for this weekend’s storm Friday afternoon, but he doesn’t expect it to change much.

Although the snow may mix with sleet at times, he said he expects most of the area to remain within the frozen precipitation shield, with “plain rain…limited to areas south of Quakertown.”

