Panthers Power Past Unbeaten Warriors (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

Saucon senior Thomas Spirk working over the Warriors Ashtyn Berberena.

The Panthers made the trip over to Wilson this past weekend for a big-time, Friday night wrestling fight against the Warriors. Wilson (12-0), looking to protect their perfect record, is a quality program sporting a deep history of success. Saucon Valley (11-1), having it’s own storied past, was looking to keep pace with both Wilson and the undefeated Notre Dame Crusaders and stay atop the Colonial League standings. Both Saucon and Wilson are public school powerhouses relentlessly pursuing success.

On this night, however, the Panthers came out on top winning 9 of the 14 matches. With a forfeit, a major-decision and five falls to go along with a couple of decisions, Saucon rolled up 46 points on the scoreboard.

Jake Jones (138), Tyler Pfizenmayer (160), Braydyn Lugardo (195), Travis Riefenstahl (120) and Cael Markle (126) all recorded pins for the Panthers. With a forfeit awarded to Connor Nicholas (113), Saucon Valley was able to pick up an additional six points.

Saucon Valley’s Matt Arciuolo (170) kept the scoring machine in gear when he used nine takedowns to register a major-decision over senior Cayden Trimmer while Thomas Spirk (145) and Nick Warnke (285) each provided hard-fought decisions for the Panthers.

Wilson won three decisions from Anthony Micci (152), Alec Snyder (182) and J.J. Wohlbach (106). Wohlbach’s decision came when he scored in overtime with a sudden-victory takedown that broke a scoreless tie. The Warriors also earned a fall from senior Kolby Flank (220) and a forfeit to sophomore Blake Sheridan (132).

When it was all said and done, Saucon Valley handed the Wilson Warriors their first loss with 46-21 defeat. It was a fantastic night of ultra-competitive high school wrestling.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, fall Dustin Hunara Sr., W, :52.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, dec. Ashtyn Berberena Sr., W, 11-5.

152- Anthony Micci Sr., W, dec. Liam Scrivanich Fr., SV, 3-2.

160- Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, fall Owen Pelonero Jr., W, 1:58.

170- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, maj-dec. Cayden Trimmer Sr., W, 22-8.

182- Alec Snyder Sr., W, dec. Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, 6-4.

195- Braydyn Lugardo Sr., SV, fall Austin Wickham Jr., W, 2:59.

220- Kolby Flank Sr., W, fall Jack Marouchoc So., SV, 1:29.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, dec. Roger Russell Jr., W, 3-1 (OT).

106- J.J. Wohlbach So., W, dec. Ermal Duka Jr. SV, 2-0 (OT).

113- Connor Nicholas So., SV, winner by forfeit

120- Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, fall Blaze Hartrum So., W, 3:12.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, fall Eli Rogers So., W, 1:22.

132- Blake Sheridan So., W, winner by forfeit

Panther Wrestler of the Match: Liam Scrivanich

Coach’s Quote “Liam bumped up two weight classes and went to the wire, 3-2 with a returning state qualifier. Liam gave it everything he had and then some. The coaching staff is extremely proud of the way he went out and competed.” Saucon Valley wrestling coach, Chad Shirk

Up Next: The Panthers return home Wednesday, Jan. 22 where they will host Palisades on Senior Night. Wrestling action is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

All photos by Chris Christian.