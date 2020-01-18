Mark Your Calendars for 2020 Music in the Park Concert Dates

If you’d like to take a mid-winter mental break, take a moment to mark your calendar for this summer’s Music in the Park concert dates, which were just announced by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce.

Once again the chamber with the Borough of Hellertown will present five free concerts in Dimmick Park on Sunday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., between early June and mid August.

The concerts are presented free of charge thanks to the generous support of numerous local businesses, including Saucon Source.

Food and beverages are available at all of the performances from food trucks, local organizations and several local microbreweries and wineries.

Photo by Chris Christian

2020 Music in the Park Summer Concert Schedule

Sunday, June 7: THE LARGE FLOWERHEADS. Food provided by and available for purchase from Hellertown Borough staff (pavilion), Cool Treats Ice Cream Truck and Bodega Bistro. Adult beverages provided by Hop Hill Brewing Co., Lost Tavern Brewing and Black River Farms.

Sunday, June 28: SUNSHINE SYMPHONY. Food provided by and available for purchase from Hellertown Lions Club (pavilion), Cool Treats and Old Pappy’s BBQ. Adult beverages provided by Lost Tavern Brewing.

Sunday, July 12: SOCIAL CALL. Food provided by Cool Treats. Adult beverages provided by Lost Tavern Brewing.

Sunday, July 26: CRAIG THATCHER & NYKE VAN WYK. Food provided by and available for purchase from Dewey Fire Co. volunteers (pavilion), Cool Treats and Bodega Bistro. Adult beverages provided by Hop Hill Brewing Co., Lost Tavern Brewing and Black River Farms.

Sunday, Aug. 16: THE NERDS. Food provided by and available for purchase from Hellertown Borough staff (pavilion), Cone Appetit, Cool Treats and Take-a-Taco. Adult beverages provided by Hop Hill Brewing Co., Lost Tavern Brewing and Black River Farms.

There are no rain dates for the concerts. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn in front of the bandshell.

Dimmick Park is located at 570 Durham Street in Hellertown, Pa. A limited amount of parking is available on the streets and in lots adjacent to the park.

Follow the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber on Facebook as well as the Borough of Hellertown for future updates about this summer’s concert series.