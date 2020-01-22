Give Your Valentine the Gift of Wine Tasting (Sponsored)

Credit: Bucks County Wine Trail

Tired of the same old flowers, candy and overpriced dinner for your special someone? Why not think outside the box–or wine bottle rather–and take your sweetheart on a romantic wine-tasting tour of scenic Bucks County instead?

The Bucks County Wine Trail’s Passport to Bucks VIP wine-tasting card is your and your valentine’s ticket to sipping all that the seven locally-owned and operated wineries have to offer. With Passport to Bucks, couples (and Galentines alike) can sample a wide variety of fine wines–featuring tastes for every palate–at all of these family-owned wineries.

Perhaps best of all, your Passport extends your Valentine’s Day excursions through spring, enabling you and your significant other to sample award-winning wines at your own pace. Take a getaway weekend or break up the monotony of your week with a trip to Bucks County wine country. Passport to Bucks allows you to be your own tour guide in visiting as many wineries as you like with each outing.

A limited quantity of Passport to Bucks cards are available for purchase.

Passports can be used through March 31 and entitle guests to a complimentary wine tasting at all seven wineries along the Bucks County Wine Trail.

Entice your sweetheart with wine and chocolate pairings or warm up with mulled wine. Come back this spring to witness the beauty of budding vineyards and cherry blossoms in bloom. When you visit is completely up to you.

How it works: Through March 31, visitors who purchase a Passport to Bucks card for $30 will receive a complimentary wine tasting and have their card punched as each winery is visited and wine is sampled. Once all seven wineries have been visited and the card has all its punches, it can be entered into a drawing for a grand prize–two cases of locally made Bucks County wine!

About Passport to Bucks

Participants can purchase a Passport at any of the wineries: Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie; Buckingham Valley Vineyards, 1521 Durham Road (Route 413), Buckingham; Crossing Vineyards and Winery, 1853 Wrightstown Road, Newtown; Rose Bank Winery, 258 Durham Road (Route 413), Newtown; Rushland Ridge Vineyards, 2665 Rushland Road, Jamison (Note: Rushland Ridge is closed until March 7); Sand Castle Winery, 755 River Road, Erwinna; and Wycombe Vineyards, 1391 Forest Grove Road, Furlong. Passports are also available for purchase at Visit Bucks County, 3207 Street Road in Bensalem, Pa., 19020.

