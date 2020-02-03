Ruthann (Wilson) Rosenberger, 83, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ruthann (Wilson) Rosenberger, 83, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Old Orchard Health Care Center, Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of the late George M. Rosenberger, who died Oct. 8, 1991. Ruthann was born in Gardiner, Maine, on Feb. 19, 1936 to the late Langdon W. and Anna (Peters) Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Children: Bruce M. (Debra L.) of Hellertown, Glenn W. (Robin Shilling) in Utah, Mari W. Rosenberger (Stephanie Battaglino) of Palm Desert, Calif., Bryan M. (Sherry) of Northampton, Lisa M. (Mark T.) Ritchie of Easton; brother: Michael (Grace) Wilson of Breinigsville; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister: Margaret Pena, in November 2015.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.