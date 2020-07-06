Men in Park Tried to Take Photos, Made Kids Feel ‘Unsafe,’ Police Say

Hellertown Police are investigating a report of men who reportedly made three children feel “unsafe” while they were swimming in the creek at Water Street Park last week.

In a news release issued Monday, borough police said the group of three or four men arrived at the park in a black Jeep Wrangler at around 6 p.m. July 1.

“According to the reporting party these men were acting in a manner that made the juveniles feel uncomfortable and unsafe, and were trying to take pictures and a video recording of the juveniles swimming,” police said in the news release.

Police were called, but the men left the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, the men were described as being 40 to 50 years old.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious activity/harassment case, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to email channis@hellertownpd.org.

The park is located along the Saucon Creek on Water Street, about a quarter of a mile west of Main Street (Rt. 412) in Hellertown.