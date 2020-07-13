White Orchids Owner Helps Feed Shelter Residents

Note: The following is adapted from a news release from the Allentown Rescue Mission.

Local restaurant Notch Modern Kitchen and Bar recently donated meals for homeless men through the Allentown Rescue Mission’s Sponsor a Meal program.

Jeff Virojanapa is a restaurateur who owns two area restaurants with his parents: White Orchids Thai Cuisine in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley and Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar at 5036 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown.

Born in Skokie, Ill., Jeff moved to Allentown with his family when he was two years old.

Growing up, he spent every Sunday with his parents at different eateries around town, and he worked at local restaurants throughout high school. His experiences sparked his love for the hospitality industry.

In 2007, Jeff and his parents opened White Orchids in Center Valley; a business venture that proved to be hugely successful. In 2019, Jeff and his family decided to expand their local culinary footprint by opening Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar.

After 12 years exploring Thai cuisine at White Orchids, the Virojanapas said they wanted to embrace different fare while sticking to their roots, which inspired an American menu with Asian influences.

“To me, going to a restaurant is a time to enjoy company, celebrate life, discuss opportunities and ultimately enjoy great food,” said Jeff.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people cannot go out to dine, so Notch found a way to give back to their community during this time.

Jeff partnered with the Allentown Rotary Club to donate 50 coconut rice and chicken bowls and help feed the residents of the Allentown Rescue Mission, which houses homeless men.

Jeff said it is essential that he helps the community, because it is a part of him.

“I grew up here. My wife grew up here. My folks grew up here,” he said. “So, we’ve been a part of the community for a long time, and we love giving back.”

The Allentown Rescue Mission would like to thank Jeff, the Allentown Rotary Club and

the staff at Notch for their generous donation.

The Allentown Rescue Mission is a 501c3, 123-bed nonprofit homeless shelter that has been providing shelter to homeless men since 1900. In addition to emergency shelter services that are provided 365 days a year, the mission offers a residential life skills program and transitional employment on its Clean Team that is available for hire to the community. The Clean Team pays the men above PA’s state minimum wage, helping them save money to transition back into the community. The mission provides shelter services for nearly 1,000 men each year and serves more than 42,000 meals a year to men in need. To refer someone to the Allentown Rescue Mission for services or to learn ways you can help make a difference, please visit AllentownRescueMission.org.