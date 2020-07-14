Police Investigating Fatal Crash Into Building Near Richlandtown

Credit: Google Street View

Local police and county officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash into the building that claimed the life of the driver just outside Richlandtown borough Tuesday afternoon.

In a brief statement published on their Crimewatch site, Richland Township police said the accident occurred at approximately 12:49 p.m. at the Richlandtown Borough Water building, which is located on Union Road just inside the township.

“The vehicle, which left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck the Richlandtown Borough Water building,” police said. “The vehicle caught fire and the driver was found deceased.”

Township police said the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting their department in investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Kisthardt at 215-536-9500.