Man’s Fireworks Started Dumpster Fire, Police Say

A Hellertown man has been charged with criminal mischief and dangerous burning in relation to an incident in which his fireworks allegedly set a dumpster and four-car garage on fire, borough police said Wednesday.

According to a police department news release, the fire broke out on the evening of June 14 at the rear of 259 Main Street in Hellertown.

Police said witnesses at the scene of the blaze “provided information as to the person responsible for lighting fireworks earlier in the parking lot, which were ultimately responsible for the cause of the fire.”

Police identified that person as Ryan Xavier Kelly, 27, of the 200 block of Main Street.

The use of fireworks–even on private property–is prohibited in most parts of Hellertown because of an ordinance that prohibits their detonation within 150 feet of any occupied structure.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police documents.