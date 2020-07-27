Hellertown Woman Named Executive Director of ITNLehighValley

Note: The following is a news release from Independent Transportation Network Lehigh Valley.

Independent Transportation Network Lehigh Valley (ITNLehighValley) has named a young professional from Hellertown as its new executive director.

Jessie Shappell became the leader of the nonprofit on July 6 after a unanimous vote from the organization’s Board of Directors. She takes the reins from founder and former executive director Lois Favier, who started the Lehigh Valley affiliate of ITNAmerica in Hellertown in 2013. Favier will remain on the Board of Directors and will continue to actively volunteer with the organization.

Shappell comes to ITNLehighValley from Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, where she served as the Director of Marketing and Development. She began her career in grant writing for Miller-Keystone Blood Center, and has been dedicated to the nonprofit sector ever since.

Shappell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in professional writing from King’s College and an Master of Arts degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. A lifelong native of eastern Pennsylvania, she is passionate about serving the Lehigh Valley and addressing unmet needs in the community. She is excited by the challenge of working with the board, volunteers and members at ITNLehighValley to continue to help keep seniors active and healthy in the Lehigh Valley, especially in the face of COVID-19.

ITNLehighValley provides dignified transportation to seniors and visually impaired adults when and where they want it. Member riders have access to safe and reliable transportation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. There is no limit on ride purposes within the 38 zip codes in Northampton and Lehigh counties. To date, ITNLehighValley has delivered more than 47,500 rides, helping Lehigh Valley seniors to age in place, thanks to the commitment of volunteer drivers.

For more information about services that are offered, visit ITNLehighValley.org.