Montco Man Burglarized Quakertown Rite Aid, Police Say

Credit: Quakertown Borough Police Department/Crimewatch

An Upper Montgomery County man is charged in a burglary police say he committed at Rite Aid in Quakertown borough last week.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, Quakertown Police said Philip Gregory Angelo, 30, of Pennsburg, “was found in the building with stolen items on his person” when officers responded to the store at 1465 W. Broad Street on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m. The store is located in the Quakertown Plaza shopping center.

According to the post, officers were responding to a motion activation alarm at the store when they allegedly encountered Angelo.

Court records indicate that Angelo is charged with burglary (Felony 2), criminal trespassing (Felony 3), retail theft (Felony 3) and receiving stolen property (Felony 3).

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Gary Gambardella on Aug. 27, records indicate that Angelo was committed to the Bucks County Correctional Institution in lieu of 10 percent of $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held Monday, Sept, 28 at 10 a.m. before District Judge Lisa Gaier in New Britain, according to the criminal court docket.

The case is being prosecuted by the Bucks County District Attorney’s office. Court records do not list an attorney for Angelo.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.