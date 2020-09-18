14 Businesses Participating in Promenade Shops Job Fair

If you’re looking for a job, many businesses in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley hiring.

In fact, more than a dozen businesses with locations in the Center Valley lifestyle center will be participating in a job fair on Monday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The participating businesses include Banana Republic, Claire’s, Fresh Market, GailGray Home Furnishings and Design, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Jos. A. Bank, Kay Jewelers, Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine, J.Jill, Playa Bowls, Red Robin, Sweet & Sassy, White House | Black Market and White Orchids Thai Cuisine.

According to a Promenade Shops announcement about the job fair, the businesses are looking to fill full-time, part-time and/or seasonal openings.

The Promenade Shops is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley.

For more information about employment opportunities, visit the Promenade’s website.

The Promenade Shops has been plagued by business closings since the beginning of this year; a trend that was only exacerbated by the near-total shutdown of the center from March through June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent bright spots, however, have included the reopening of the AMC Promenade 16 movie theater as well as Brooks Brothers.