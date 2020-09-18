Cops: $20K Found During I-78 Stop Possible ‘Indicator of Criminal Activity’

If you’re someone who transports large amounts of concealed cash on I-78 through Lower Saucon Township, be aware that Pennsylvania State Police on patrol in the area may consider that a red flag for possible involvement in criminal activity.

That was apparently the case on Wednesday afternoon, when state police from the Belfast barracks said they stopped the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban on I-78 east for multiple alleged vehicle code violations.

In a news release about the traffic stop issued Friday, police said troopers then observed “multiple indicators of criminal activity.”

“Consent to search the vehicle was granted and related approximately $20,000 of U.S. currency in a natural void in the dash department,” the news release said.

Police said the case remains under active investigation.