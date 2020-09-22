Show Support for Springfield Twp. Police by Purchasing Yard Signs

Contributed photo

The Springfield Township Police Department is giving members of the community a chance to publicly show their support for local police officers through their “We Support Our Local Police” yard sign fundraiser.

Community support for the fundraiser so far has been overwhelming, with the department quickly selling out of their first batch of signs.

“We originally ordered 100 signs, and we have completely sold out!” the department announced in a Sept. 15 Crimewatch post.

The department’s second order of 100 signs has since arrived, they announced Sept. 18.

Signs are available at the police headquarters and main administrative entrance, both of which are located at the township building at 2320 Township Road in Quakertown. The department said community members may also stop an officer on patrol to purchase a sign.

The signs are being sold for $10 a piece.

A portion of the proceeds from sign sales is being put towards Community Day 2021 festivities. This year’s Springfield Township Community Day–which is normally held in late September–has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeing signs in yards throughout the community helps show officers that the community they serve is grateful for their presence.

“Our officers LOVE seeing and feeling the support of this community they so bravely serve,” the department’s Sept. 15 crime watch post reads. “In these trying times, there is no better feeling than to feel supported and appreciated.”

Police Chief Mike McDonald said the signs serve as a symbol of the steadfast support for the men and women who have sworn to protect and serve their communities.

“While the current rhetoric in the national news may suggest otherwise, the men and women in law enforcement pin their badges on their uniforms and strap on their duty belts at the beginning of every shift with two goals in mind,” Chief McDonald said. “To serve with the utmost honor and integrity and face whatever dangers come their way with courage and resiliency, and to go home to their loved ones at the end of each tour.”

“These signs are a thank you to those who lay it all on the line and a reminder that they have not been forgotten or underappreciated,” he added.

Follow the Springfield Township Police Department on Crimewatch for updates about the sign sale, public safety information and other important announcements.