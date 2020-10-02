Saucon Girls Outmaneuvered by Spartans (Brought to You by Andrew & Sonya Hughes)

The weather was perfect for soccer Thursday, but the ideal conditions didn’t help the Saucon Valley girls varsity team connect with the ball, as they attempted to score against the larger and more experienced Lady Spartan team.

Watch a recording of our livestream coverage of the game on YouTube, below.

Playing on their home turf, the Panthers were consistently put on the defensive by the Southern Lehigh girls, who were able to connect the ball with their opponents’ net a total of nine times.

The Panther girls are now 0-4.

They’ll next play Catasauqua on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at home.

Immediately following Saturday’s girls soccer game, at 5 p.m., the Panther football team will play its first game of the season at the Saucon Valley School District Stadium.

In partnership with Saucon Athletics and with support from our gold and silver sponsors–the Saucon Valley Football Boosters and McDonald's of Hellertown, respectively–Saucon Source will begin livestreaming the game at 4:45 p.m. on the Saucon Athletics YouTube channel.

About Our Sponsors: Andrew & Sonya Hughes of Hellertown are sponsoring girls soccer coverage on Saucon Source and the Saucon Athletics YouTube channel to help recognize the achievements of Saucon Valley’s female high school athletes and in tribute to their daughters, who were standout high school student-athletes. Between the two of them they earned 14 high school varsity letters playing soccer, softball, basketball and field hockey. “Female athletics was a big part of our family life for many years,” said Andrew. “Through those amazing experiences we also noticed that females don’t seem to have the same level of exposure and support as their male counterparts. So we are very sensitive to situations where we perceive an imbalance of exposure of female student athlete participation in competitive high school sports. We also like to encourage greater involvement of young people in athletics.” Saucon Source & Saucon Athletics thank the Hughes family for their generous support of this coverage.