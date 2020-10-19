Margaret Z. Drake, 100, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Formerly of Nazareth and Hellertown, Margaret passed on Oct. 14, 2020 after recently celebrating her 100th birthday. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 9, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Charles Zettelmeyer Sr. She was the wife of Herbert J. Drake for 56 years. He predeceased her in 2000. Margaret was the mother of seven children: the late Margie, Robert, Christopher, Jonathan, Angela, Karen, and Elaine; a grandmother of six; and a great-grandmother of eight.

Margaret graduated from Columbia Union College in 1943, married and settled in Nazareth on their farm. She was an active member in Chapman’s Quarries United Methodist Church outside Bath for many years, serving on the church board, acting as a lay preacher for local churches during summers and teaching the adult Sunday School class for nearly 30 years. She was a president of the Moore Township Elementary PTA, a volunteer docent for more than 20 years at Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts in Bethlehem and an auditor for Moore Township.

Margaret was an excellent baker, winning gold and blue ribbons for baked goods at fairs and inspiring all her children to bake. She was an enthusiastic quilter, loomed rugs, created beautiful flower arrangements, played the organ, made fabric dolls and gardened with passion.

She lived in the Nazareth and Hellertown areas for 75 years before spending the last months of her long and rich life with her daughter Karen in Wellesley, Mass. She celebrated her 100th birthday and passed from this life well-loved and cherished, surrounded by her daughters, son-in-law Denis and her nurse, Amanda Lopez.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army or Heifer International.