Local Wawa Temporarily Closes Due to Worker’s Positive COVID Test

A Bethlehem Wawa was closed temporarily Friday for cleaning and disinfection, after an employee who recently worked in the convenience store tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update published on its website’s COVID safety page, the company indicated that the employee was last present in the store at 1584 Eighth Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 22.

News of the closure came on a day when the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the largest single-day total of positive COVID-19 test results since the pandemic began in March.

In the intervening months, other Wawa stores in the area have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for the disease, including stores in Fountain Hill, Lower Macungie Township and Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County and Hilltown Township, Bucks County.

The Eighth Avenue store is located in Lehigh County.

More information about Wawa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at Wawa.com.