Linda Lee Lean, 71, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Linda Lee Lean, 71, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Hanover Township. She was the wife of William J. Lean. Linda was born in Fountain Hill on June 23, 1949 to the late Roy J. “Reds” and Mildred (Abbott) VanBilliard. She was a 1967 graduate of Liberty High School. She was a cashier at Lehigh University Bookstore for over 20 years. Linda was a member of College Hill Moravian Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed sewing and truly had a passion for spending time with her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 49 years last January; children: Brian S. and his wife Kathy of Lower Saucon Township and their son, Hunter; Denise G. and her husband Douglas Frey of Kempton and their daughter, Larissa; the Rev. Jodie L. and her husband Scott Harney of Hanover Township and their sons, Benjamin and Nathaniel; brother: David and his wife Joann of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by a sister: Joanne Roth.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour Monday will be followed by the service at 11 a.m., with the Rt. Reverend Douglas H. Kleintop officiating. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Hope, P.O. Box 165, 15 Ridgeway Ave., Hope, NJ 07844.