Police Investigating Home Invasion-Armed Robbery in Hellertown

A scary incident unfolded for the residents of a home on Main Street in Hellertown Thursday, according to borough police.

At around 10 to 10:15 a.m., police say a woman and two men entered a home in the 1000 block of Main Street in what is being described as a home invasion-armed robbery.

According to a news release from Chief Robert Shupp III, one of the men displayed a firearm during the robbery, before the trio fled with two firearms stolen from the victims in “a darker-colored, possibly purple, older model Mazda or Subaru.”

“There were no injuries reported in the incident and we believe this residence was targeted by the suspects, and there is no danger to the public,” Shupp said.

“We are conducting our investigation and will release more information as it becomes available,” he added.

Anyone with information that may be of help to the investigation is asked to contact Hellertown Police by calling the Northampton County non-emergency line at 610-759-2200.