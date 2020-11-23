Socially-Distanced Santa Coming to Promenade Shops for Visits

If you want to see Santa at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley this holiday season, you’ll be able to do that, but don’t expect your visit with Old St. Nick to be as normal.

You can blame the coronavirus pandemic for a number of safety protocols that will be in place for visits with Santa this year, which must be scheduled via a reservation system.

Santa will be seated in the Town Square Gazebo–a stone structure with openings on all sides next to Starbucks–however for safety reasons he will be seated behind Plexiglass and wearing a clear face shield, which will be visible in the photos that are taken.

Photos with Santa at the Promenade Shops will be taken by Dan’s Camera City staff.

According to information on the Dan’s Camera City site, appointments to share your Christmas wish list with Santa will generally be available Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., however there will be some dates when Santa will not be available.

A link on the Dan’s Camera site allows families to schedule their visit with Santa online.

According to information about visits with Santa published on the Promenade Shops site:

All touch points at the Gazebo will be cleaned hourly.

Santa and his elves will have their temperatures taken prior to the start of each shift and will wear face coverings.

Santa’s workshop will be “thoroughly disinfected” during breaks, as well as at the end of each day.

There will be one-way traffic in and out of the Gazebo.

The doors to Santa’s workshop will be kept open to promote fresh airflow through the Gazebo.

Visitors to Santa’s Promenade Shops workshop will also be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, which means they should keep the following in mind when planning their visit:

Reservation sessions are limited to one per household.

Guests ages 2 and up are required to wear face coverings.

Guests are not permitted to sit on Santa’s lap during their visit, and may not go around the Plexiglass barrier he will be behind.

Social distancing markers will be in place as a reminder to maintain six feet of distance from individuals who aren’t part of their household.

Guests will be asked to sanitize their hands before visiting with Santa. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at the Gazebo.

Visitors should also be aware of the fact that the “real bearded Santa” who is typically part of this holiday event may not always be available, at least on weekdays.

“We have always endeavored to provide the same real-bearded Santa for all of our guests,” Dan’s website states. “A real-bearded Santa will be available on most days, however, this year we will have gentlemen who likely will not have a real beard. Be assured we will provide a wonderful experience for your family and great memories for your child(ren).”

Anyone who is not feeling well should not visit Santa, and guests are also advised to follow CDC guidelines by frequently washing their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth; and covering any coughs or sneezes with their elbow rather than their hands.

The photo sessions will be held weather-permitting, and the schedule for Santa’s visits is subject to change without notice, according to the Promenade Shops website.

Another alternative for visiting Santa will be available this weekend, thanks to the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting a Holiday Weekend Extravaganza Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Families will have the opportunity to reserve a three-minute virtual visit with Santa from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 29, as part of the Sit Down with Santa event, which is being sponsored by David Heintzelman & Family.

For more information about photos with Santa at the Promenade Shops, click here.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, Pa.