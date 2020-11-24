Fountain Hill Fire Dept.’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale Underway

The Fountain Hill Fire Department’s annual Christmas tree fundraiser officially began Sunday, Nov. 22, but that didn’t stop residents who are eager to get into the holiday spirit from purchasing a tree early.

“We actually sold a couple as people were driving by seeing us set them up,” said Derek Richmond, chief of the all-volunteer department.

The fundraiser is set up at the borough pool near Dodson Street and Stanley Avenue, and will run through Dec. 19 or until they run out of trees. Folks interested in purchasing a tree can stop by anytime from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Richmond said the department is running the sale with COVID precautions in mind, and all of the workers will be wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.

“We’re being as socially distant and safe as we can,” he said.

The department is selling a variety of trees this year, including Douglas fir, Fraser fir, Concolor and Blue Spruce trees. Trees are $40 each, and all are approximately seven to eight feet tall.

The department is also selling stands for the trees, as well as tree watering funnels, which help customers water their tree with minimal mess.

“That way you don’t have to get down on your belly and pour water all over your floor trying to water these things,” Richmond explained.

Workers at the event will wrap up all trees that are sold, and cord will be provided for securing trees to vehicles. Members of the department can also assist patrons with securing their trees if necessary, Richmond said.

The holiday fun doesn’t stop with the department’s Christmas tree fundraiser. Richmond said they plan on continuing the tradition of hosting their yearly Operation Santa event next month. Look for more details about it in an upcoming story on Saucon Source.