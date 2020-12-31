Credit Card Skimmers Found at Local Gas Station, Police Say

If you were recently the victim of credit or debit card fraud and purchased gas using the card that was skimmed, you probably aren’t alone and you may want to continue reading.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Thursday that a pair of credit card skimmers were discovered at two gas pumps at the Riegelsville Exxon station last month.

In a news release, police said the skimmers were found Nov. 19. It wasn’t immediately clear why the news of their discovery wasn’t relayed to the public until New Year’s Eve, however police said their investigation into the pump tampering incident is continuing.

The gas station is located at 1440 Easton Road in Durham Township, Bucks County, just south of Riegelsville borough.

Anyone with information related to the card skimming, or who believes they may have been a victim of it, should contact Trooper Caleb Diaz at the Dublin barracks by calling 215-249-9191.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the gas station has video surveillance of its pumps, and if so, if police were able to develop any leads by viewing footage.