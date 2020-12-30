Hellertown Man Charged in Upper Bucks Assault, Police Say

A Hellertown borough man is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking and injuring a woman in Haycock Township, Bucks County earlier this month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Jason Drago, 52, allegedly choked a 52-year-old Quakertown woman, threw her “against a wall by grabbed [sic] her hernia” and burned her with a lit cigarette.

According to the news release, the alleged assault occurred Dec. 18 in the 800 block of Old Bethlehem Road, between the approximate hours of 1 a.m. and 4 p.m.

It also states that Drago was “arrested on scene” following the alleged assault.

Court records show that Drago, of the 1300 block of First Avenue, has been charged with three counts of simple assault (Misdemeanor 1), one count of criminal mischief (Misdemeanor 2), one count of disorderly conduct (Misdemeanor 3) and a summary charge of harassment.

The criminal docket for Drago’s case says he is free on $25,000 unsecured bail and is being represented by attorney Gail Marr of Young Marr & Associates LLC of Bensalem.

The charges against Drago have been filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03, where a preliminary hearing in his case was scheduled to be held Monday before District Judge Gary Gambardella.

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents and court records.