Year in Review: The 20 Most-Read Stories of 2020 on Saucon Source

In terms of local news, 2020 has been unprecedented. And from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matters protests and related controversies; from fatal flash flooding triggered by Hurricane Isaias to the turmoil of a historic presidential election, Saucon Source has been there not only to cover the news, but also to contextualize it for our readers.

Our coverage of events like Saucon Valley High School graduation is something you just won’t find anywhere else, and if you value it we invite you to consider becoming a member today. Your support will help us bring you even more of the news that matters to you in 2021.

We also invite you to subscribe to the Saucon Source weekly news and interview podcast, No Rain Date, which is available for download on iTunes, Spotify and numerous other apps. Interested in being a guest? Please email josh@sauconsource.com for information.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our free newsletter for updates delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Saucon Source also offers advertising–including custom display ads and sponsored stories–to suit every business need and budget. Nonprofit organizations receive a discount on all advertising. To learn more, please click here.

Below you will find the 20 most read stories of 2020. We hope you enjoy this review of them, and we thank you for your readership.

THE TOP 20

*Please note that this ranking is based on page views per Google Analytics. Some of the information in these articles may no longer be timely due to subsequent developments.