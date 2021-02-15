Who Stole Vehicle in Durham Township?

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a property in Durham Township, Bucks County.

In a news release Monday, police said a 24-year-old woman who lives on Red Bridge Road reported that her 2013 green Ford Escape was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 10-11).

“The victim related that when she woke up, she saw her vehicle was missing,” police said. “The victim had last seen the night before at approximately 9 p.m.”

Police said the SUV bears a license plate with the registration KRY2677. They said the investigation into its theft is ongoing.