Stanley R. ‘Rocky’ Glosan, 84, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Stanley R. “Rocky” Glosan, 84, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was married to Angela R. (Horvath) Glosan. Stanley was born in Fountain Hill on June 2, 1936 to the late Harry and Anna (Pristus) Glosan. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps from 1955 to 1957 as a Specialist Third Class during peacetime. He worked for the PB&NE Railroad at the former Bethlehem Steel for 32 years until his retirement. Stanley was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, United Transportation Union Local 498, Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, Disabled Veterans Association and the South Bethlehem Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association. He was a loyal and dedicated family man and friend. Throughout his life he was a hard worker but found time to enjoy many hobbies, especially playing cards and bowling.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, Jan. 28; children: Robert S. (Susan) Glosan of Orefield, Kathleen A. Glosan of Columbus, Ohio, Gregory R. Glosan of Northampton; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister: Nancy Glosan Bedics.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 and/or Lehigh Valley Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.