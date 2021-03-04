Concetta A. Koehler, 85, Formerly of Old Philadelphia Pike (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Concetta A. Koehler, 85, formerly of Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Frederick G. Koehler Jr., who died Oct. 3, 2013. Concetta was born in Allentown on April 11, 1935 to the late Anthony L. and Luella A. (Solt) Nolfa. She worked at WLVT-TV for over 22 years as secretary for the Director of Educational Services, until retiring in January 1999. She had also worked as a part-time secretary at the Saucon Valley School District, Hellertown. Concetta was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley.

SURVIVORS

Children: Glenn D. Koehler Sr. (Janene) of Hellertown, Dennis G. Koehler (Sally) of Bethlehem, Michelle L. Chavar (Frank) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Joseph Chavar, Jennifer (Allen) Hedmeck and Glenn (Amanda) Koehler Jr.; great-grandsons: Lucas and Landon Hedmeck. She was predeceased by her brother: Dominic L. Nolfa.

SERVICE

No services have been requested. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.