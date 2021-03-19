Marjorie A. Rudy, 79, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marjorie A. Rudy, 79, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Rudy Sr. Marjorie was born in Bethlehem on May 8, 1941 to the late Frank and Rose (Hoey) Kirka. She worked as a machine operator Just Born Inc. Marjorie was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Barbara A. Rudy-Santiago (Angel) of Bethlehem; brother: Donald J. Kirka Sr. (Carol) of Bethlehem. Marjorie was predeceased by son: Robert J. Jr.; siblings: Frank Kirka Jr., Maryann Rowe, Rosemarie Koch.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home (zip code 18055) to help defray funeral expenses.