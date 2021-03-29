Rain Can’t Dampen Spirits at Easter Bunny Drive-Thru Event

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

There was a bit of rain Sunday, but it was no match for the Easter Bunny and his friends, who gathered at the Hellertown Democratic Club to greet families for a drive-thru visit.

The event was held in the club’s parking lot at the end of W. Thomas Avenue, where kids received bags filled with Easter candy and other treats, some of which were donated by local individuals and businesses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations that remain in place, it was held in a manner that prioritized family safety.

Next up on the calendar is this year’s Egg Hunt in Dimmick Park, which will also be held as a drive-thru this Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is also hosting socially-distant photos with the Easter Bunny.

Photos by Chris Christian