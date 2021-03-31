Designer Gown, Formalwear Boutique Opens at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Just in time for high school Prom season, a pop-up boutique offering gowns and men’s formalwear rentals is opening in Center Valley’s Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

La Femme Boutique, which is located in Suite 736 next to Francesca’s Collections, opens to the public this Thursday, April 1, a news release from the lifestyle center announced.

In addition to more than 80 designer gown lines featuring dresses in sizes from 000 to 40, the shop also offers an expanded tuxedo rental section, Wednesday’s release said.

“From prom to homecoming, informal and non-traditional brides, gala events to mother of the wedding, Le Femme Boutique has formal gowns and tuxedo rentals for all occasions,” the release noted.

Le Femme Boutique is also offering a “Quinceanera Photo Package” that includes both gown rental and a photo portrait package, and the business provides “prom gowns free of charge to girls in the foster system of Northampton and Lehigh County,” it indicated.

Le Femme Boutique’s business hours will follow the lifestyle center’s hours, which are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store will be closed this Sunday, April 4, in observance of Easter, as will many of the other retailers in the Promenade Shops. Select retailers and eateries as well as the AMC multiplex movie theater will be open for business on Easter, however.

For more information about La Femme Boutique, visit The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley‘s website at ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.