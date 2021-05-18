New Weis at Westgate: Bigger Store, Beer Cave, Gas (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The new Weis supermarket at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem opened May 13, and curious consumers have been flocking to check out an expanded grocery section as well as larger prepared food departments, a new gas station, a beer cave and a wine section.

The store, which is housed in the former Bon Ton department store, isn’t exactly new, as it was previously located at 2305 Schoenersville Road in a different section of the mall. That store was previously a King’s supermarket, and before that it was George’s IGA.

However the new store is considerably larger in size and features a Weis2Go curbside pickup area, a pharmacy and additional checkout lanes, including self-scan registers.

Customers who earn gas points shopping at Weis will now be able to redeem them at the gas station, which is located on the east side of the building. Coupons mailed to many Bethlehem area residents prior to the store’s grand opening are redeemable for incentives such as 400 gas points in exchange for a purchase of $25 or more.

The new store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, visit WeisMarkets.com.

In January 2019, the company closed a store it had operated on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township for more than 30 years. As of May 2021 that space remains vacant.