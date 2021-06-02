Robert Watson Edwards, 89, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Robert Watson Edwards, 89, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Wilma Lee (Terry) Edwards. Robert was born in Washington, N.J., on Sept. 9, 1931 to the late Frank and Sadie (Petrie) Edwards. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Robert was an educator for the Phillipsburg School District in New Jersey, retiring in 1994. He then worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on continuing education certificates for teachers until he turned 80 years of age. He was a faithful member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen, and was chaplain for the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Robert enjoyed woodworking, and raising raspberries and grapes.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 55.5 years; children: Thea Noelle and David Watson, both of Hellertown, Nancy Lee of Allentown; siblings: John T. (Helen) Edwards of Northampton, June Mayberry of Phillipsburg, N.J.; grandchildren: Jared, Alicia, Justin, Jeremy, Alyssa, Christopher, Corey; great-grandchildren: Ariella, Guinevere, Adeline. He was predeceased by siblings: James, Ruth Gross, Dorothy Young, Virginia Smith.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at his church, 3221 Bingen Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour at the church will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. At the conclusion of the service, military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer New Reformed Church, 3221 Bingen Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.