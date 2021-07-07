Mayor, Police Corporal Say ‘Wheelies’ a Problem on Main Street

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Main Street in Hellertown, which is also Rt. 412, has seen a recent uptick in reckless behavior by youthful motorists, Hellertown Borough Council was told Tuesday evening.

During his report to council, Mayor David Heintzelman told them of motorcyclists and/or cyclists “popping wheelies” or attempting similarly risky maneuvers on the busy state road, which carries upwards of 20,000 vehicles a day through town.

“Be aware that some young people want to have fun–and, I get it, if I could do it I would probably like to try it–but not down Main Street,” Heintzelman said. “Please make better choices. Make positive decisions not to do it on public streets.”

Cpl. John Donato, who sat in for Hellertown Police Chief Robert Shupp at the meeting, followed up on Heintzelman’s remarks by telling council he’d cited three people for popping wheelies during the previous week alone.

He said the department is beyond issuing warnings to drivers caught in the act of practicing the potentially dangerous stunt, in which a bike or motorcycle is briefly ridden solely on its rear wheel.

Donato commented that some riders are weaving in and out of traffic and cutting off cars, and noted that many of them aren’t wearing helmets.

On a positive note, Heintzelman said he accompanied a police officer on the Fourth of July as part of a ride-along and was pleased by how respectful officers were toward individuals who were violating the local fireworks ordinance.

He said everyone who was approached was given the opportunity to stop what they were doing before being cited.

In other business, Heintzelman briefly discussed the 2021 Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, which is scheduled to be held for the first time in three years this October.

As parade chairman, he said the committee that organizes the event is seeking six businesses to sponsor the bands that will perform in the parade by donating $500 each.

The Saucon Valley High School Marching Band has already committed to participating in this year’s parade, and the others will make their final decision in September, he said.

The 2019 Saucon Valley Spirit Parade was canceled due to heavy rain that fell on the day of the parade. The 2020 parade was canceled because of restrictions on gatherings that were in place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade, visit the parade’s Facebook page.