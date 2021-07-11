Jay S. Keck, 66, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jay S. Keck, 66, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Debra M. (Albright) Keck. Jay was born in Allentown on March 13, 1955 to the late Harold M. and Nancy J. (Sauer) Keck. He was an assistant administrator at the former Mary Ellen Convalescent Home, Hellertown. He was the past Captain of South Mountain Area Medic V, Center Valley. Jay rode as Santa in the Riff Raff Riders ride from Scotts Powersports. He also played Santa at the Sands Casino and visited homes with his favorite elves. He was a charter member of Riff Raff Riders; a life member of Goldwing Road Riders Association; a certified paramedic from Lehigh Valley Hospital Center, Allentown, in 1984; and former Assistant Fire Chief of the former Leithsville Fire Company. His achievements included being listed as a noteworthy paramedic nurse by Marquie Who’s Who and being recognized for saving the life of a choking victim by the American Paramedic Nurse Recipient Honors.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 43 years last July 16; daughters: Emily C. of Coopersburg, Vanessa N. of Lower Saucon Township; siblings: Nanette A. Keck of Hellertown, H. Lynn (Ann) Keck of Macungie; five grandchildren: Layna, Travis, Ryan, Dylan, Alivia.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The family requests that mourners wear casual attire. There will be a motorcycle tribute ride immediately following the service. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keck family, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.