Guns Stolen in Upper Bucks Burglary, Police Say

Several firearms were taken in a burglary that occurred late last month in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Wednesday.

In a news release, police said the guns were stolen out of a detached garage located on a property in the 300 block of Marienstein Road, Upper Black Eddy.

Police described the incident in their news release as a “residential burglary, no force.”

The news release indicated that although the burglary reportedly took place June 30, troopers weren’t called to the home to investigate what happened until July 12.

According to police, the stolen firearms included:

A 12-gauge Remington Camo 870 shotgun valued at $500

A Marli-Glenfield Model 25 bolt action rifle valued at $250

A bronze-barreled pistol with a wooden handle valued at $150

Police said they are continuing to investigate the burglary.