When is the St. Luke’s Old Williams Church Ice Cream Festival?

If you’ve driven around the Saucon Valley area recently, you’ve probably noticed yard signs advertising an upcoming ice cream festival. But where is it? And when? If you’ve whizzed past, you may have missed some of the important details listed on the signs.

The annual ice cream festival at St. Luke’s Old Williams Church, 20 Church Road, Hellertown, will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 8 p.m.

In addition to ice cream treats, attendees can look forward to great food, live music, games, a cake walk, a meat wheel, a basket raffle, children’s activities and a book sale.

There are no admission charges for the festival, which is held every year on the first Saturday in August.

The church is located along Easton Road (Raubsville Road) about four miles east of Hellertown.

For more information about the festival, call the church at 610-838–0897 or visit StLukesOldWilliams.com.