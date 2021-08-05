Woman Obstructs LANTA Bus Service in Fountain Hill

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A woman who appeared to be upset following her attempt to board a LANTA bus in Fountain Hill obstructed bus service along Broadway by walking in front of the bus in the road’s eastbound lane Thursday afternoon.

The bizarre scene began to unfold around 3:30 p.m., near Broadway and S. Bergen Street.

It was unclear what type of interaction the woman had with the bus driver immediately before she used her own body to block its regular movement, but she appeared to be angry and uttering profanities as she walked eastward toward the Bethlehem city line.

A line of vehicles quickly formed behind the slowed bus, which could only travel at approximately 5 to 10 mph until it reached the interesection of Broadway and Benner Street, roughly two blocks from where the incident began.

At that point, it was intercepted by a Fountain Hill police officer, who maneuvered his SUV sideways in front of it. The investigator could then be seen talking to the driver.

It was unclear if the woman who had blocked the bus was taken into custody, but the scene was quickly cleared and the bus proceeded down Broadway toward Five Points.

In spite of the fact that Pennsylvania’s face mask requirement was lifted in late June, LANTA has continued to follow CDC guidance with regard to masking, which means that masks must be worn by all riders, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires masking by those who are traveling on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

The wearing of face masks and face mask requirements have been politicized during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in occasional disputes in public settings which require masks, although it was unclear if Thursday’s dispute was related to the mask mandate.