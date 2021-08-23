Patricia M. (Scott) Lipsky, 92, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Patricia M. (Scott) Lipsky, 92, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at her residence. Patricia was born June 21, 1929 in North Henderson, Ill. She was born to the late Helen Rosenquist and adopted by John Scott. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Lipsky, who passed away in 2005. Patricia was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hellertown; a Life Member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 Women’s Auxiliary; and a member of the Hellertown Historical Society.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jane A. wife of William T. Frey, with whom she resided, Janet Knauss and husband Randy of Nazareth, James Lipsky; grandchildren: Kevin A. Kovalovsky, Kristy A. Katz, Robert W. Frey; great-granddaughter: Sophie E. Katz.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Online memorial tributes may be made at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or the Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055.