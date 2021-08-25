Emile James Kolick Jr., RA, of Springtown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Emile James Kolick Jr., RA, of Springtown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, Emile attended Cardinal Dougherty High School, Temple University and Kansas State University. Emile was a Registered Architect and notably designed the Thomas Eakins Gallery at Thomas Jefferson University. He served the State of New Jersey for more than 30 years as an architect until his retirement. Emile was a tireless and selfless community servant, having earned his Eagle Scout Award from Troop 239 and having served as Scoutmaster of Troop 100 and Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 81. For more than 30 years, he volunteered for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Hunter Education Program. He was a founder of the Bucks County Sportsmen’s Youth Field Day and served on the Springfield Township Historical Commission. For nearly 30 years, Emile volunteered for the Springtown Fire Company, having served as an EMT, Safety Officer and most recently as Fire Police Captain. Emile will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends.

SURVIVORS

Emile will be forever loved and remembered by his loving children: Amy Kolleen Reilly Krohn (Edward) of Horsham, Kristine Theresa Bradley (Barry) of Perkasie, Emil “Jay” Kolick (Matthew) of Phoenixville; three grandchildren: Brandon, Brianna and Brittney; sister-in-law: Penelope M. Francke of Virginia; brother: James (Eileen) of Tobyhanna; nephew: Daniel. Emile was predeceased by his loving wife: Sallie Theresa Francke Kolick; and parents: Emil J. Kolick and Eva Marie Uszkiewicz-Kolick.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at St. Isidore’s RC Parish, 2545 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Springtown Fire Company, P.O. Box 23, Springtown, PA 18081.